Angela Sease Reid received the 2022 Thomas A. Epting Outstanding Alumni Award. She is pictured with President Maurice Scherrens and Benny Ferguson, president of the Newberry College Alumni Association.

Denise Reid (center) received the Noah & Pansy Derrick Outstanding Friend of the College Award. She is pictured with President Maurice Scherrens and Benny Ferguson, president of the Newberry College Alumni Association.

NEWBERRY — As part of its 100th Homecoming celebration, the Newberry College Alumni Association presented four special awards during its annual meeting on Oct. 29.

Each year, the association recognizes graduates and friends of the institution for their service and support of the college and valor in the line of duty.

Peggy Barnes Winder, Ph.D., class of 1986, received the 2022 Alumni Distinguished Service Award. Winder has served Newberry College as a professor and staff member since 1990. She became the college’s first Black head women’s basketball coach two years later. She has become a leading voice for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging on campus, having served as director of diversity education and as a member of various committees.

Her community service has included stints on the Newberry Opera House board and its Newberry Arts for All initiative, the Mid-Carolina Middle School Improvement Council, and the Living Hope Foundation Board. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Winder, her husband, David, and their two children reside in Newberry.

Clara Denise Reid, of Newberry, received the 2022 Noah & Pansy Derrick Outstanding Friend of the College Award. Reid has exemplified support for Newberry College, in part by her leading role in the establishment of the Newberry Museum, which opened in 2019. She has also led the museum’s design, renovation and exhibits, which include a permanent exhibit on the college. Most recently, she coordinated the special exhibit, “Coming Home to Newberry,” which covers the college’s earliest days through its first Homecoming in 1922.

Her community service has included the vice presidency of the Newberry Museum Board of Directors, the presidency of the Newberry Opera House Guild, and chairpersonship of the Newberry Opera House Foundation board. Reid and her husband, Michael, have a son and two grandchildren.

Angela Sease Reid, class of 2002, received the 2022 Thomas A. Epting Outstanding Alumni Award. As a member of a family of Newberry College alumni, Reid has served her alma mater since taking on the role of admission counselor shortly after graduation. She has gone on to serve on the Newberry College Athletic Club board, assist with Lettermen’s Club board functions, serve as secretary of the Newberry College Men’s Basketball Alumni Association and as advisor for her sorority, Alpha Xi Delta.

Her community service has included the Newberry Opera House Guild, the Newberry Newcomers Club, the Newberry Rotary Club, the Newberry YMCA board, the Newberry Museum, the Mid-Carolina Middle School Improvement Council and the Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School PTO. In her career, she has received the ERA Real Estate Gold Award and The Newberry Observer’s Real Estate Agent of the Year Award. Reid resides in Newberry with her husband, Zeb, and their two children.

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Rhinehart, class of 2007, received the 2022 Newberry College Alumni Award of Valor. Shortly after graduating from Newberry College, Rhinehart enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. During his last deployment to Afghanistan, he was on combat logistics patrol when he and his team were attacked with small arms fire and their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device. While wounded, he continued to return fire and ensured his comrades received medical attention first. He is a recipient of the Combat Action Badge, five Army Commendation Medals, one with valor, seven Army Achievement Medals, the Army Recruiter Badge, and the Purple Heart.

His community service has included feeding the homeless with the Salvation Army, heading a mentorship program at the Boys & Girls Club, and visiting local Veterans Homes. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Rhinehart was unable to attend the celebrations as he is currently stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

In addition to recognizing these honorees, the association also recognized the classes of 1972, 1982, 1997 and 2012, which celebrated their 50th, 40th, 25th and 10th reunions, respectively.