NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Jonathan Wright has been honored by South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities as its 2022 McLean-Smith Student of the Year.

The award is given annually to a student who, “performs well academically and who demonstrates commitment to public affairs, community service and leadership.” Wright was selected from a pool of nominees from each of the state’s 21 SCICU-member institutions. With the award comes a $3,000 scholarship.

“I nominated Jonathan for this award as he is a rare student who is laser focused on success,” said Cynthia L. Haynes Eshleman, assistant professor of criminal justice. “He is a double major in criminal justice and accounting while maintaining a 4.0 and being very involved on campus, from athletics to organizations. His commitment to his studies, the campus and his home community is deserving of recognition.”

Wright, a native of Myrtle Beach and a guard on the men’s basketball team, is a leader on campus and in his community. On campus, he is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a proponent of a campus Bible study, and student assistant for the basketball team. At home, he has been a part of hurricane preparations and litter clean-ups, among other services. In everything, Wright has made his faith front and center.

“My first reaction [when I learned I received the award] was ‘thank the Lord’ because I’ve been praying about it. If I’m supposed to be able to represent Newberry in this way, He will equip me with what I need for that,” he said. “Also, the scholarship really is a blessing. This is helping me pay fully for school, and I really needed the help.”

After graduation, Wright plans to utilize both his majors as a forensic accountant, someone who investigates fraud or financial manipulation.

“Johnny is maximizing his college experience. He is an invaluable member to our program and to the campus,” said Jason Taylor, head men’s basketball coach. “I could not be happier for him nor prouder of him for such an amazing well deserved honor.”

Wright was recognized at a luncheon at Benedict College.

The award, established in 2016, honors J. Lacy McLean and Sterling L. Smith. McLean advocated for independent higher education in S.C. for over 34 years. Smith was instrumental in the development of the S.C. Tuition Grants program. Wright is the second Newberry College student to be named SCICU Student of the Year, after Andrea Getz ‘20 in 2019.