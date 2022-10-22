NEWBERRY — The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County has been named this year’s David W. Robinson Catalyst Award winner by Central Carolina Community Foundation.

“The Free Medical Clinic’s commitment to supporting the medically underserved and their households embodies the persistence, leadership and creativity recognized by the Catalyst Award,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The clinic has not only recognized the lack of essential medical services but also has expanded its facilities and partnered with local churches and medical centers to serve hundreds of Newberry residents for free.”

The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County was recognized because it fulfills a need for medical service in rural Newberry County. The medical clinic also takes a proactive and holistic approach to managing chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The clinic’s dedication can be seen through the outcomes that have come about. For example, established patients went from visiting the clinic every week to 1.2 times per year because of its chronic disease management program.

The clinic was the first in the state to adopt the Health Education and Empowerment program model which also attributed to these results and the clinic’s success. Additionally, it ensures fewer people are overlooked by increasing patient eligibility. Those 250% above the federal poverty level are now accepted instead of only 200%.

The organization will receive a $3,200 award and public recognition of their work supporting their community’s health and well-being.

The David W. Robinson Catalyst Award, created in memory of inaugural board member David W. Robinson, recognizes organizations in the Community Foundation’s 11-county service area that have exemplified leadership, creativity, vision and commitment in addressing critical community issues and was established by the Community Foundation and the Robinson Family in 1994.