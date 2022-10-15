NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors and administrative staff recognized two volunteers during their regular board meeting on September 13.

Jon Franklin and Bill Braswell were recognized for providing dedicated volunteer services, compassionate care and love for individuals supported by the agency.

Franklin has been serving as a volunteer for the agency for approximately eight years. His multitude of services include assisting individuals at the PRIDE Business Center, carpentry, and providing landscaping and grounds maintenance.

Franklin said he feels truly blessed to have this opportunity and shares his love and compassion with the individuals supported by the agency.

Braswell is completing his 30th year of service on the board, he was appointed by Newberry County Council at the beginning of 1993. He has served as an officer for the board since 2001 and currently serves as chairperson. Braswell is also involved with fundraising events for the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation, which partners with the agency. Most recently, the 13th Annual Ruth S. Pugh Foundation Golf Tournament was held in Braswell’s honor. This annual event raises necessary funds to help support the many needs and activities for individuals served by the agency.

“If the definition of a dedicated volunteer could be summed up in four words, it would be Jon Franklin and Bill Braswell,” said Bob Jones, executive director.

Along with Brittany Golden, executive assistant, Jones presented both volunteers with crystal clocks in appreciation for their outstanding service and dedication to individuals with disabilities and special needs.