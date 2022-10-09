Home Features Lifestyle Saint Luke’s Lutheran Man of the Year FeaturesLifestyle Saint Luke’s Lutheran Man of the Year October 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print On Sunday, September 16, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church named Larry M. Lake their Lutheran Man of the Year. Pictured: Byron Carr, president, presenting a certificate and pin to Lake. Courtesy photo On Sunday, September 16, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church named Larry M. Lake their Lutheran Man of the Year. Pictured: Byron Carr, president, presenting a certificate and pin to Lake. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 75.5 ° F 78 ° 73.5 ° 67 % 2mph 100 % Fri 74 ° Sat 80 ° Sun 83 ° Mon 80 ° Tue 64 °