NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022. This year’s winners of the Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship — established in 1996 by Warner-Lambert (now Lonza/Capsugel) to honor then U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond — are Billie Brown, Faith Copeland, Alyssa Flynn, Nichole Hansen, Amanda Morris, Joseph Pinkard and Alejandro Sabatino Barrios.