NEWBERRY — Newberry community members were given a chance to screen, “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” at the Newberry Opera House on July 28 before it officially airs on ETV on Aug. 11.

In “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina,” Mike Lassiter visits general and grocery stores, pharmacies with ice cream fountains, classic old movie houses, barber shops, and landmark restaurants, talking about their history and the people that keep their memory alive. During his journey across South Carolina, Lassiter and the crew came to Newberry — two locations within the City of Friendly Folks are showcased, The Newberry Opera House and CT Summers Hardware & Antiques.

The Newberry segment of “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” features interviews with Mayor Foster Senn, Molly Fortune (former executive director of the Newberry Opera House) and Bill Shull, owner of CT Summers Hardware & Antiques.

Other towns shown in the documentary include Summerville, Myrtle Beach and Marion (to name a few) all of which feature a diverse selection of businesses.

“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” is presented by SCETV and sponsored by funding from the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. The program was filmed over the past year by Susie Films and is scheduled to premiere on SCETV on August 11 at 9 p.m.

