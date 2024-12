NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022. This year’s winners of the Taylor Foundation of Newberry Endowed Scholarship — established in 1990 by C. Otis Taylor Jr., a former PTC Foundation Board chair and available to Newberry County students — were John Bedenbaugh, Nigel Boyce, Shelley Laughter, Sarah Malloy, Benjamin Meetze and Azucena Mejia-Santiago.