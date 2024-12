NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022. This year’s winners of the Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship — available to a full-time student enrolled in a healthcare curriculum — were Rachel Caron of Mount Pleasant, Jaqueline Escobar-Rivera of Newberry, Bailey Rivas of Prosperity, Morgan Shealy of Pomaria and Ashley Vongsouvanh of Calhoun Falls.