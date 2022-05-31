NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s teacher education department held its annual Hall of Master Teachers celebration on May 11. The honor recognizes alumni for exemplary dedication and service in the field of education.

William “Bill” Dufford, class of 1949, was presented with his namesake prize, the William Dufford Retired Educator Award. Dufford has been a civil rights leader in education throughout his roles as a public school teacher, administrator and professor. In his retirement, he remains actively involved in Newberry College’s Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week and the Newberry Opera House’s Dufford Center for Cultural Diversity. Dufford is a 2015 recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

Nancy Lou Anderson Glasgow, class of 1970, received a new diversity and inclusion award named in her honor. Glasgow is Newberry College’s first African American graduate, and she has devoted her life to education, both in and out of the classroom.

Megan Carrero, Ph.D., class of 2003, received the Educator Working Outside of the Classroom Award. Carrero, principal at Fulmer Middle School in West Columbia, has served a teacher, coach and administrator in Lexington School District Two for 19 years. Under her leadership, Fulmer Middle has been called a National School to Watch and has been ranked highly among South Carolina middle schools by U.S. News and World Report. Carrero is South Carolina’s 2022 Middle Level Principal of the Year.

Christel Cato, class of 2000, received the Veteran Teacher Award. Cato is in her third decade of teaching and works as a special education teacher with at-risk students in Greenville County.

“Chrissy has the ability to meet our at-risk students where they are, and bring them to levels of academic and personal growth they never believed possible,” said principal Larry Ertzberger.

Sarah Livingston Shealy, class of 2015, received the New Classroom Teacher Award. Shealy, a music education teacher, discovered her love for music in the Palmetto Center for the Arts magnet program in Richland School District Two. She now teaches at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary and Whitmire Community School in Newberry County, where she was named Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.

Grace Lee, class of 2022, received the Student Teacher of the Year Award. Lee, a native of Harrington, Delaware, earned her degree Saturday in elementary education. As a student, Lee was a member of the field hockey team, where she earned academic and athletic distinctions and served on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. She was inducted last month into the Bachman Honor Society, an honor bestowed upon seniors who finish in the top 8% of their class.