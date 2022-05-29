NEWBERRY COUNTY — Norma “Fajra” Donaldson-Jenkins has a hard time calling herself an artist, but rather a creative, working with mixed media and found objects, and having fun along the way.

“I say I have two muses in my head that talk to me, when everything is quiet, and they got real loud during COVID. (My art) starts off as stories, the stories are there, prompted by something I see that may fit in a story or background. I’ve got a sketchbook full of these stories. I create these characters for the stories, I create the situations for the story,” Donaldson-Jenkins said on her process.

Take for example her creations Fern and Fernando — her first creation was Fern and Fernando came along later, filling in a piece of her story. Looking at the two characters you can see the found objects Donaldson-Jenkins used to create.

“They are made from the fronds of a palm, what I learned since I’ve done it, different types of palms have different kinds of fronds. I also collected all kinds of cuttings of ferns I had, put the ferns in glycerin, once soaked up I then attached them. Interesting over the past several years and months to watch them (the ferns) change color on your wall,” she said.

Other components of Fern and Fernando include cork, broken up bits of costume jewelry and more.

“Fern is the first thing I ever made, in 2019, just before COVID. She was the first and when I started on them I had a basic idea of how I wanted them to end up, but they didn’t end up that way, they talk to me as I go along,” she said.

Donaldson-Jenkins refers to Fern and Fernando as “spirit masks” she called them the spirit of the ferns.

“When I look at them, I can see a face. The idea of using the fronds actually came from Sharon Graham at the Newberry Arts Center, she made a reindeer with googly eyes and a round nose, and I got it as a gift at the senior luncheon. I looked at it with my friend, we were like, ‘oh man, we can take this and make real spirit masks.’ That started my introduction to using that material, someone gave me that idea, but it transformed. I still keep Rudolph in my kitchen because it kind of kicked it off,” she said.

When it comes to creating, Donaldson-Jenkins said her favorite medium is beads — this is because she loves jewelry and she loves the fact that beads can be very fluid.

“You can put them on a string and make it curve or put them on a wire and make them bend. There are just so many ways you can use them, too many to describe,” she said.

In fact, her first big art piece she created, prior to the masks, was called “Two Girls on a Beach” she utilized beads to create the two little girls on the beach.

“I was on the phone talking to someone and had a bag of beads someone gave me, because I use to do a lot of beading. I threw them on the floor and playing with the beads, I kind of did a swiggle for a body then another bead,” she said.

As she was creating, she realized what she made looked like two girls on the beach, the story was coming to life before her eyes. She pictured wind blowing, so she captured the wind in their hair and their clothes.

“I immediately took a picture of it, but wasn’t sure what to mount it on. I took a class at the Newberry Arts Center and the instructor was talking to another student about their collage, saying things I was saying in my head, I could use that on my collage,” she said.

Thus, she was able to create her “Two Girls on a Beach” on a canvas and they came to life, from the story she created seeing the beads. And how did she do it? She said she doesn’t know, her fingers got busy moving and then it was done.

“Anything I see is an art object, what is around here and what can this transform into being. Robert (Matheson) gave me this board with all of these white lines, he was going to paint over it. I said no because I saw a park, I saw trees, I saw the sky, I saw children playing in the park, it unfolded itself,” Donaldson-Jenkins said. “Everyday I would come in and work on one aspect, and as I looked through The Newberry Observer (building) I found other components for the piece.”

While looking through the old Newberry Observer building, she created her piece that started off as as story in her head of children playing in a park.

Donaldson-Jenkins said she is going to be a guest artist for Art in the Park this summer, and she is going to create puppets with children using everyday objects, like socks and water bottles.

“I want children to understand they don’t have to go to an art store and they can look around and see what you have,” she said.

Just like she enjoys beads, Donaldson-Jenkins also enjoys glitter because it never goes away.

“It adds a sparkle to whatever you do, glitter brings the picture to life, adds a certain degree of perceived movement,” she said.

For the most part, Donaldson-Jenkins still has all of her creations at home, she says she doesn’t sell anything.

“I like walking around my house and seeing my art, they become my friends,” she said.

However, she did say she did give one picture away to one of her daughters for Christmas.

