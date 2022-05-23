NEWBERRY — Newberry College recently held its awards convocation, its first spring convocation in three years. The prestigious event, held in Wiles Chapel, presented honors to students, faculty and staff.

Scholastic Awards:

• Jerrol S. Oxner Business Merit Scholarship: junior Cameron Veazey, of Luton, England.

• Donald K. Melaas Business Merit Scholar: senior Tom Bueschges, of Nettetal, Germany.

• Palmetto Gold Scholarship: senior Clayton Stratton, of Spartanburg.

• Joe and Jeffrey McDonald Scholarship: junior Dennis LoDolce, of Stamford, Connecticut.

Campus Ministry Awards:

• Outstanding Service and Leadership: freshman Kornelia Rudkowska, of Radom, Poland.

• Outstanding Service and Leadership to Fellowship of Christian Athletes: Clayton Stratton.

• Campus Pastor’s Special Service Award: Alice Ramirez, college organist.

Student Life Awards:

• Senior Resident Advisor of the Year: senior Seven Smith, of Greenwood.

• Dr. Travis Ballenger First-Year Experience Awards: senior Myasia Byrd, of Clinton; senior Biasia Roberts, of Fort Mill; and Pat Gagliano, professor of theatre and speech.

• Student Ambassador of the Year: senior Kalyn Truesdale, of West Columbia.

• Student Ambassador Rookie of the Year: junior C’Xaurius Corley, of Newberry.

Student Government Association Awards:

Each year, members of the Student Government Association elect a Professor of the Year and the recipient of the Sadie Crooks Award for dedication and service. According to tradition, the Professor of the Year delivers the commencement address the following December.

This year, students elected Jerry Alewine, Ed.D., interim dean of nursing and health sciences, as Professor of the Year. Carol West, director of special events, was honored with the Sadie Crooks Award.

Bachman Honor Society:

Induction into the Bachman Honor Society has long been one of the highest honors Newberry College bestows. Founded in 1962 by faculty and named for the college’s principal founder, the Rev. John Bachman, the society is home to seniors who finish in the top 8% of their class for GPA, and to honored faculty and staff.

• Tom Bueschges.

• Katharine Chappell, of Newberry.

• Corey Chrzanowski, of Suwanee, Georgia.

• Jacqueline Diller, of Chapin.

• Justin Dorton, of Ridgeway.

• Gregory Gerber, of Frederick, Maryland.

• Judit Gonzalez Agud, of Barcelona, Spain.

• Leonardo Hernandez, of Bluffton.

• Oluwadoyinsolam Johnson, of Chapin.

• Grace Lee, of Harrington, Delaware.

• Joseph Mass, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

• Sophia Maybay, of Lexington.

• Kaylie Pridgen, of Williston.

• Biasia Roberts.

This semester’s faculty inductee was Amanda Hodges, Ph.D., associate professor of English, who has served at Newberry College since 2011.