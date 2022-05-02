NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful is now home to the Most Beautiful Garden and Landscape Contest.

Submit a picture of your landscape/garden to the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) to be qualified for the most Beautiful Garden in Newberry County.

Gardens/landscapes must come from properties in Newberry County.

A random panel of judges will choose a garden based on aesthetics. Winners will receive Garden of the Year Yard signs.

“Be the envy of the county with bragging rights for the whole year,” said Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for NSWCD.

Gardens with conservation themes, including water conservation, native plants, and composting will earn extra points.

Contest ends July 1, 2022, and winners will be announced July 7, 2022.

Submit your photos to newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com, include your name, address of your garden/landscape and a phone number (so you can be contacted if you win).

Photos will become property of NSWCD and used in future social media and other events. Winner will be recognized at the Annual Banquet in November 2022.