NEWBERRY COUNTY — At the age of 15, Will Barnes has already earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement a Boy Scout can earn.

Barnes, a member of Troop 316, earned the Eagle rank on Jan. 23, 2022 — he has been a member of the Boy Scouts since 2017.

“I joined in the fifth grade, at 13. I wanted to follow my great-grandfather’s footsteps, he did a lot of scouting. My grandfather was also in the Boy Scouts for a little while,” Barnes said.

His great-grandfather, Hunter Caldwell, was even a member of the Blue Ridge Council.

While on his way to Eagle Scout, Barnes earned 23 badges — his favorite being the Engineering Badge.

“I just like building and I want to be an engineer when I grow up,” Barnes explained as to why that was his favorite badge.

In order to earn the Engineering Badge, Barnes said there was a discussion on careers in engineering. He had to make a multipurpose tool and design paper airplanes (which he demonstrated at The Newberry Observer).

When it comes to the most unique badge he earned, Barnes said that was the Robotics Badge.

“I haven’t heard anyone else do that, at least in my troop. I had to sit down through a class about different types of AI, and hydraulic and pneumatic movement and build with Legos,” he said.

For his service project, Barnes cleaned up a graveyard near his home.

“There is a graveyard (Old Doctor Bowers Cemetery) in front of my house in our hay fields (Doctor Bowers Road, Little Mountain), (it was) overgrown with briars, limbs falling off and making a mess. Went out there and cleaned all the brush away, cleaned all the tombstones,” Barnes aid.

Barnes explained that it was a small, pre-Civil War era cemetery with one of the tombstones being from 1821. The idea to clean the cemetery came after a descendant of those in the graveyard came to read the tombstones.

“A family member of the people out there came one day looking to see who it was, COVID-19 struck, and he couldn’t come back out there and clean it like he wanted to. I decided I wanted to clean it off to help him,” Barnes said. “The family member said I did a good job.”

Becoming an Eagle Scout so young was not difficult for Barnes; in fact, he said it was fun.

“I did all the hard ones (badges) at Camp Old Indian, like cooking and first aid,” he said.

Being an Eagle Scout will help Barnes achieve his goals; for example, he plans on attending The Citadel and they have a club for Eagle Scouts, which he will join.

“A lot of jobs, if you have Eagle Scout on your resume, they put you near the top. You have a better chance of getting a job because it shows you have leadership skills, are a hard worker — especially if you get it younger than 18,” he said.

Barnes also said there are scholarships available for Eagle Scouts.

With the rank of Eagle now achieved, Barnes said his favorite part of the journey was, “a lot of handwork paying off.”

He also had a lot of people to thank or mention for helping him reach the goal.

“Mike Cousins, Phillip Allison, Bob Beard, Gus Franklin, Darren Boland, Chad Hawkins, Trent Fowler, friends and family who helped me along the way. My mom and dad (Jean and Robby Barnes Jr.), grandparents (Kitty and Billy Caldwell and Robert Barnes Sr. and Emmie Sue Barnes), great-grandparents (Hunter and Ernestine Caldwell),” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.