NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina Lions Club collects loose change donations at various establishments across Newberry County. Each quarter, that coinage is counted up and donated to a local non-profit organization that benefits the community.

The funds from recent collections were donated to The Living Hope Foundation, in the amount of $182.50. The funds will help operations at Living Hope’s food pantry, which is in the process of relocating from New Enoree Baptist Church in rural Newberry to 1830 Nance Street in the City of Newberry, across Nance Street from Newberry Elementary School.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, he serves on the board of The Living Hope Foundation and is a member of the Mid-Carolina Lions Club.