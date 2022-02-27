PROSPERITY — Stanley Dominick was awarded the 2022 Bennie Bennett African American Community Leadership Award during the Prosperity Town Council meeting in February.

Dominick started his career with the town as a part time utility worker in February 1994 and was promoted to full time in August of 1996, according to the bio provided by the Town of Prosperity. He is currently a Class A Lineman in the electric department and holds a CDL Class B driver’s license.

“He brings an easygoing spirit and the biggest brightest smile to the face of all his coworkers and the town he serves. Stanley has helped Boy Scout groups with projects, town festivals, parades, and any other project that is needed, no matter how big or small. Stanley is a leader, his leadership qualities add value to his department every day. Stanley is often called upon by our community to help restore order in very chaotic situations, and he does not fail. He is a man of few words and is a patient listener and teacher. Stanley is so appreciated by the town,” per the bio.

Dominick was born and raised in Prosperity, he is the youngest of his family with seven older siblings. His family describes him a very nice, caring and a respectful gentleman to everyone he meets.

“Stanley and Tara have built a blended family that are his pride and joy. His daughter, Bianca, has blessed him with two grandchildren who he adores and his son, Stanley Jr., is in college and is doing well with encouragement of his parents. The Town of Prosperity is honored to have Stanley as a coworker and friend and tonight we honor him with the Bennie Bennett African American Community Leadership Award,” per the bio.

Given out during Black History Month annually, Town Administrator Karen Livingston said they started the award in 2010. Originally named the African American Community Leadership Award, the town changed the name to honor 2016 recipient, the late Bennie Bennett, who served as the superintendent of the Newberry County School District.

Due to COVID-19, there was no 2021 recipient.

