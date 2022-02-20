NEWBERRY — On February 8, 2022, members of the Jasper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) attended an afternoon tea to commemorate George Washington’s Birthday, much like their predecessors did more than 100 years ago.

Tea was held in a house on Walnut Street, just as before, with costumed members of the chapter re-enacting a photo of ladies whose picture had appeared in the newspaper in 1917.

Featured during the tea was a dress that had been worn by Mrs. Orlando Mayer, the lady who had hosted the 1917 tea party. Chapter members had recently found the dress and its petticoat in a simple cardboard box that identified the dress as hers. This discovery prompted the idea of celebrating George Washington’s Birthday with an afternoon tea, with the dress as the Chapter’s “Guest of Honor.”

During the course of the afternoon, members were able to examine the dress more closely and learn a little about its history, its construction and about the lady who wore it.

The bodice and over-dress are designed in a style appropriate to the Revolutionary War era, as evidenced by a “stomacher,” a garment feature that was typical during the late 18th century. This ensemble was likely made in the early 20th century as a costume. The petticoat (what might be called a “skirt” today) is a medium weight cotton with a flat front and two gored panels that create a simple train in the back. The bodice and sleeves are trimmed in lovely lace that remains intact. Based on the height of the mannequin, the dress would have fit a lady who was approximately 5’7’ tall and whose waist measured approximately 32”.

The afternoon provided a unique opportunity for the chapter to honor George Washington and to remember the Newberry ladies who had likewise honored him — in the same place, alongside a lovely dress that was worn by the hostess at their tea party in 1917.