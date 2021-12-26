NEWBERRY — American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), a national organization with a local chartered Chapter, Women Connecting Women in Newberry, recognized Genesis Hub as Community Partner of the Year.

Genesis Hub is located at 1110 Main Street, Newberry with owner Eddie Long. Genesis Hub is a fair-trade coffee shop that offers specialty coffee, traditional espresso drinks, loose leaf teas, fair trade groceries, and a great atmosphere.

“Genesis Hub is where Women Connecting Women found our first home and meeting space in 2019. Genesis Hub gave us full use of the facility at no charge and stayed open beyond their normal business hours to support and help us grow,” Founder and Chapter President, Genice Hall said. “If you have the opportunity, stop by, have a cup of coffee, and sit a while to enjoy the friendly, welcoming, and down-home atmosphere of Genesis Hub, Women Connecting Women Chapter’s choice for 2021 Community Partner of the Year.”

Newberry City Councilperson Jackie Holmes accepted the award on behalf of Genesis Hub during the Evening of Excellence celebration on December 4, at Old Newberry Hotel. She later presented award to owner, Eddie Long at Genesis Hub.

The chapter also recognized Protégé of the Year, Margaret Davis, owner of Arsha’s BBQ, LLC.

Davida Caldwell Price also received her award as Woman of the Year.

The mission of the ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is open to business owners, working women, college students, and semi-retired professionals who seek continued learning opportunities and networking. The organization hosts professional development and networking meetings monthly.

For more information you may contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com or check us out via Instagram, Facebook or at our website at abwawomenconnectingwomen.org.