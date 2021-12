Newberry Christmas Parade winners

Second place winner, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Third place winner, The Kountry Powder Puffs. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Most Original, Bike Baby. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The following were the winners of the Newberry Christmas Parade, hosted by the Newberry Jaycees, as determined by the judges: First: Newberry First Baptist Church; Second: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church; Third: The Kountry Powder Puffs (chapter of the Red Hat Society); Most Original: Bike Baby.

The theme for the parade this year was Down Home Country Christmas.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.