Prosperity’s Christmas Parade draws a crowd

Macedonia Lutheran Church’s float featured a snow machine to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Macedonia Lutheran won “Best Themed Decorated Float.” Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer D.C. Danceworks of Newberry frolicked down Main Street Prosperity. Their entry won “Best Themed Walking Unit.” Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — The 2021 Prosperity Christmas Parade prize winners for the theme “A Magical Christmas” were as follows:

Best Themed Decorated Float:

• First place – #32 – Macedonia Lutheran Church.

• Second place tie – #59 Lovelace Family Medicine, PA.

• Second place tie – #67 Circle B Farm.

Best Themed Decorated Vehicle

• First place – #36 – Palms Meat Market.

• Second place tie – #44 – Circle K.

• Second place tie – #48 – Koon’s Saw Mill.

Best Themed Walking Unit

• First place – #55 – DC Danceworks.

• Second place – #69 – MC Rebelettes.

