PROSPERITY — Roman Studer, 18, has followed in his older brothers’ footsteps and became an Eagle Scout following a ceremony over the weekend.

According to Heather Studer, Roman’s mother, he is their third son to earn the Eagle rank, followed by his oldest brother Ryan, and his second oldest brother Reed.

Roman Studer joined the Boy Scouts (Troop 61) about six or seven years ago, he said he joined because his older brothers were in before he joined.

“It is just a good thing for leadership and life skills as well,” he said.

When Roman Studer first joined the Boy Scouts, he didn’t think he would become an Eagle Scout. He said that once he got to a certain point, he knew he was going to finish with the rank of Eagle.

In order to become an Eagle Scout, Studer said you have to get 21 badges minimum, in total he got about 23. He said his favorite badge to earn was the welding badge, because that is one of his interests, and the most unique badge he eared was fingerprinting.

“That was at Camp Old Indian, they just taught us what fingerprinting is used for and had us do our own fingerprinting,” Studer said.

For his service project, Roman Studer worked on the Mike Mills Field (across from Wightman Church). He said he built two benches, cleaned up the field, leveled parts of it with sand and put sponsor signs on the fence.

The field is now used for upward flag football games, according to Studer.

“Completing it wasn’t too bad, wasn’t really labor intensive, the benches were heavy though. Completed the project with the troop there to help out and got everything done in a day, the work went fast,” Studer said.

Studer added that it is nice to see people out there utilizing the benches.

“I like seeing the benches being used, knowing I put them there,” he said.

During his ceremony on Nov. 27, he said the most rewarding part was thanking his parents (Todd and Heather) who he said have always been there for him.

“They actually have three pins they give you with the badge, one for your mom and one for your dad and the third one is a mentor pin,” Studer said.

For the mentor pin, he gave that to his youth leader, Chris Butler.

“He’s my youth leader at my church, I’m best friends with his son, I’ve always been close with his family, and he has been there when I needed him,” Studer said.

As previously stated, Studer became an Eagle Scout following his older brothers, that is something he said is very unique.

“I know I had to live up to it, but I think it is cool that all of us, as siblings, were able to do that considering how little the percentage is of Scouts going into the Eagle Scouts,” Studer said.

Today, Studer is attending USC Aiken, majoring in industrial process engineering. He said his hope is to take that into a career, and that he enjoys engineering.

Going into adulthood, he said becoming an Eagle Scout has taught him patience.

“Not everything is going to come immediately, you have to put in that work to see the results. Results are not going to pop up immediately, it may be discouraging sometimes, but it will all pay off in the end,” Studer said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.