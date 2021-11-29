NEWBERRY — During the week of Dec. 3-5, the Newberry Community Players will have nights of comedy, old time commercials and Christmas tunes — as well as some audience participation with “A World War II Radio Christmas” at The Ritz.

During this performance, take a step back in time with this live radio show broadcast during World War II, inspired by true stories.

A World War II Radio Christmas” written by Pat Kruis Tellinghusen will be performed Dec. 3 through 5 with 3 p.m. performance on Sunday and 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Visit https://theritzonline.com/tickets.php for tickets or call (803) 597-1636.

The Ritz Theater is located at 1511 Main Street, Newberry.