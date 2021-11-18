Spend the Holidays in Newberry

NEWBERRY — There is no doubt that Christmas in Newberry is a special experience, from the lights in downtown Newberry to the “snowfall” on Friday nights in the park, but what helps Newberry stand out are the Christmas shows at the Newberry Opera House.

Every year, the Newberry Opera House holds a diverse set of Christmas shows, from music and theatre, to dance and comedy. This season, the Newberry Opera House has something for everyone.

On November 19, Spanish Brass will help them put on a free outdoor concert under the NOH canopy. But just before the event, don’t miss downtown Newberry’s tree-lighting and Christmas carols. These professional musicians went on to win first prize at the Sixth International Brass Quartet Competition. In 2020, they were awarded the Spanish National Music Award. Be sure to bring a chair and dress for the weather.

Branson on the Road Christmas, on December 2, will take you back with classic country hits sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This is the kind of show you thought was long gone in this day of overproduced music and performers singing to tracks. This award-winning classic country act features artists like Debbie Horton and Derwin Hinson.

Looking for something to do with your kids or grandkids? Don’t miss America’s Got Talent stars Lightwire Theatre in A Very Electric Christmas on December 3. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits.

Appalachian Road Show brings mountain music to the Opera House stage on December 4. This acoustic ensemble brings new-generation interpretations of traditional Americana, bluegrass, and folk songs. This group recently won New Artist of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). Come and sit awhile and enjoy the story and music of the Appalachian people in the first half of the show followed by “Christmas from the Mountain” in the second half.

Called the “great American romantic” by the “New York Times,” Edwin McCain brings his full band for an experience unlike any other. The show will be on December 10 and with hits like “I’ll Be,” “I Couldn’t Ask for More,” and “Shooting Stars,” this will be a must-see performance.

The Nutcracker Ballet will bring a Christmas classic to the stage on December 12. Become entranced by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her dazzling court, be enchanted by the swirling snowflakes, and cheer for the tiny toy soldiers and their leader, The Nutcracker Prince. This holiday classic ballet is the perfect treat for the whole family. Presented by national touring company Dance Alive, “The Nutcracker” is sure to enchant and delight audiences of all ages. Make sure to add on Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy at 2:30 p.m. for a classy afternoon.

For people of all ages, there is a one-hour abbreviated educational performance for the Nutcracker on Monday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. Call the box office for discounted pricing.

Get in the Christmas spirit with the fun holiday tradition with Tuba Christmas on December 11. Newberry College Professor Emeritus Bill Long leads dozens of tubas and euphoniums in this popular holiday event. You might even be asked to sing along. No ticket is required for this free community event. Seating will begin approximately 45 minutes prior to the performance.

The stars come out this Christmas with Tommy Emmanuel, certified guitar player on December 16. One of the most talented guitarists of all time, Tommy Emmanuel masterfully does what normally takes three musicians and does it solo on an acoustic guitar. Emmanuel plays in a finger-style guitar inspired by Chet Atkins but also uses the guitar as a true percussion instrument creating sounds as never heard before. With a joyful heart and a passion unlike few musicians out there, Emmanuel keeps fans entranced with his beautiful music.

The Opera House didn’t forget to include a few jazz shows for the Christmas season. The ColaJazz Foundation will feature Christmas classics on December 17. Followed by Dick Goodwin and His Big Band Christmas premiere on December 18.

As the Opera House season winds down approaching the holiday, Geneva Lewis will put on a performance that speaks from and to the heart on December 19. Hailed by conductor Nicolas McGegan as “a name to watch,” Lewis is the recipient of a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and winner of the Grand Prize at the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition.