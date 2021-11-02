Artist participate in “open air” event

Second place and a Merrit Award winner, Robert Matheson with his paintings. Courtesy of NAC Pete Holland with his third place winning painting. Courtesy of NAC Artist, Anne Hightower-Patterson White with Plein Air Newberry juror, Suzanne Accetta. Courtesy of NAC Artists and visitors at Plein Air Newberry reception. Courtesy of NAC Sharon Graham registering Arnold German. Courtesy of NAC The first place winning piece was by Arnold German, “The Siding.” Courtesy of NAC The third place winning piece was by Pete Holland, “The Old Bank.” Courtesy of NAC

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Arts Center (NAC) recently held their annual Plein Air Newberry event, sponsored by the South Carolina Watermedia Society, Arnnold German was named the winner for his work, “The Siding.”

As the sponsor of the event, all award money came from SCWM and all the work was some form of watermedia, either watercolor, acrylics, gouache, watercolor pencils, etc.

According to NAC Facebook page, plein air painting is about leaving the “four walls” of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape.

“It has been practiced for centuries, but was truly made into an art by French impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of paint tubes and the box easel – the precursor to the easel of today – allowed the freedom to paint “en plein air” which translates to “in the open air,”” the Facebook post read.

All of the participating artists checked in at the NAC at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. There panels, paper and canvases were marked on the back to show that no artwork had been done on the surfaces prior to Saturday, according to Marquerite Palmer, program manager of the NAC.

“After check-in, the artist go out into the county and city to paint one or more paintings,” Palmer said.

All artwork needed to be turned in by 3 p.m. that Saturday, judging began at 3:15 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., the awards are announced and doors opened to the public to view and or purchase the artwork.

The juror for this year’s event was Suzanne Accetta, an artist from Columbus, Ohio, and the winners of the event are as follows:

• First place: Arnold German, “The Siding” — this is a scene from the ISE America Plant here in Newberry.

• Second place: Robert Matheson, “Leftovers” — inspired by items in the window at Summer’s Hardware on Boyce Street.

• Third place: Pete Holland, “The Old Bank” — Wells Fargo on Boyce Street.

• Merit Award: Renea Eshleman, “Steven W’s Bistro.”

• Merit Award: Robert Matheson, “Old Hotel.”

• Honorable mention: Mark Conrardy, “Gordon’s Tractor 2” — inspired by tractors on Dennis Dairy Road.

• Honorable mention: Anne Hightower-Patterson White, “Turn in the Road.”

In regard to the first-place winning piece, “The Siding” Palmer said, “isn’t it crazy how beautiful it looks? I love seeing the world through artists’ eyes.”

The paintings will be on display in the window at NAC, 1200 and 1202 Main Street, until mid-November.

In the spring of 2022, NAC will hold a plein air event that is open to artists using oils, water media, and other materials.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.