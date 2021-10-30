Crump-Saddler receives literacy award

NEWBERRY — Emily Crump-Saddler, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Pi Beta Omega Chapter, located in Newberry, received The Carolyn Beasley-Shortt Family Literacy Award at the South Atlantic Region Cluster VIII Meeting in Fort Mill, on September 18.

Crump-Saddler has been working and volunteering with family literacy for over 25 years. She works tirelessly planning programs in the classroom and the community. She has been instrumental in making parents aware of the connections in the community and educating them on how these connections might better aid families to receive high school diplomas/ GED’s and college degrees. Crump-Saddler is employed with Newberry County Schools as a Family Literacy coordinator. She is married with two children and one grandson.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope. The chapter has a thirty-five year history of community service in Newberry County.