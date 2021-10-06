NEWBERRY — A Brother’s Revival continues its Fall Fillmore Tour with a local performance at the Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben Street, on Friday, October 8.

A Brother’s Revival is a true Allman Brothers legacy band featuring former Allman Brothers bassist David “Rook” Goldflies. The band will perform the At Fillmore East album in its entirety during their Fall Fillmore Tour to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary. At Fillmore East is often called the best live rock and roll album of all time and catapulted the Allman Brothers Band onto the world stage. A Brother’s Revival’s Fall Filmore Tour kicks off in the South and heads up the Eastern seaboard.

David “Rook” Goldflies has deep roots in southern rock, having played multiple tours and recorded albums with the Allman Brothers Band and Dickey Betts and Great Southern. Goldflies was also the bassist on the rock hit Black Betty released by Ram Jam.

“At Fillmore East is a masterpiece that has stood the test of time. Bringing these songs to life again is the best way I can think of to celebrate those nights at the Fillmore East,” Goldflies said.

Goldflies is also a journalist, with a newly-published article in Medium showing his unique perspective on “owing” the Allman Brothers Band legacy as their bassist from 1979-1983.

Vocalist and keyboardist for A Brother’s Revival, Mike Kach has toured with Dickey Betts and Great Southern for 12 years and was Betts’ choice to sing the songs initially sung by Gregg Allman. Kach successfully takes you back to the sound of Allman’s bluesy performances.

A Brother’s Revival performs the Allman Brothers classics, including “Midnight Rider,” “Ramblin’ Man,” and “Blue Sky.” The second half of the night, the band will take you back to 1971 at the Fillmore East and play the At Fillmore East album in the original order, ending with the iconic “Whipping Post.”

Showtime: 8 p.m. Call (803) 276-6264 for tickets.