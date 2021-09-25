The Concert Truck brings free shows to Newberry County and beyond

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House and the Newberry Arts for All Initiative will bring The Concert Truck to the community. For a week, this mobile music venue will be setting up and providing free outdoor concerts in Newberry County and the surrounding area.

In 2016, pianist Nick Luby and Susan Zhang converted a 16-foot truck into a fully functioning mobile concert hall, complete with lights, sound system, and piano. Since then, the duo have partnered with everyone from the Kennedy Center to the University of South Carolina.

While there will be several private student performances, the public is encouraged to come out to the following free performances:

• Sun, Sept. 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Vance Park 198 W. Florida Street, Clinton.

• Tues, Sept. 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Newberry County Library 1100 Friend Street, Newberry.

• Thurs, Sept. 30, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Whitmire Branch Library 303 Church Street, Whitmire.

• Fri, Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Newberry Memorial Park First Friday under the NOH Canopy.

As outdoor concerts, they are subject to weather and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.

Concert pianist Nick Luby has won numerous competitions, most recently 2019 Prix Ravel in Fontainebleau, France. While also studying at the University of Michigan and Wesleyan University, Luby has a graduate certificate in performance from the University of South Carolina. He studied under Opera House alum Marina Lomazov among others.

Luby’s co-director of The Concert Truck, Susan Zhang, also studied at UofSC, as well as Eastman School of Music and the Peabody Conservatory at John Hopkins University in Baltimore. Zhang made her orchestral debut at 12 years old, performing with the Augusta Symphony. She has played all over the world from Pianofest in the Hamptons to the Brevard Music Center in N.C.

Both performers also teach music and out of that joy comes their hope to redefine the concert experience and make live music accessible to everyone.

“At The Opera House we continually challenge ourselves to think ‘beyond the tower’ and The Concert Truck is a great way to provide music outside our four walls. We thank all our host locations for their collaboration,” Newberry Opera House Executive Director Molly Fortune said.

Thanks to the Newberry Arts for All Initiative, a ticket is not required for these free outdoor events. Call 803-276-6264 or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com for the latest on Concert Truck locations.

Are you or an organization interested in hosting the concert truck near you? There are a few slots left on Wednesday and Thursday. Reach out to our Development Director, Anne Pinckney-Smith at 803-321-3875 or Anne@NewberryOperaHouse.com.