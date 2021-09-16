First week of “Clue” canceled, additional shows added

NEWBERRY — Due to COVID-19, the Newberry Community Players have canceled the first weekend of their upcoming show “Clue.”

This cancellation only effects the shows from the first weekend, which were slated for Sept. 17-19.

“Our second weekend is still on and is expanded,” their Facebook post read.

Anyone who already has tickets for this weekend will be given the opportunity to exchange their tickets for any available seats for the reaming five shows of “Clue.” If they are unable to attend, they will be provided the opportunity to use them for any show during their 2021-22 season.

If you have already purchased a ticket, the Newberry Community Players request that you to email them at theritzncp@gmail.com. They also ask that you include the date of your current tickets and which other date you are interested in attending.

The dates for “Clue” are now Sept. 23-26, with show times being Thursday-Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

“We will be asking that you wear masks in our lobby and as you go to your seat. Once seated and distanced you may remove your mask if you wish, but if you get up from your seat please put your mask back on,” the Newberry Community Players Facebook post read.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.