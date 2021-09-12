S.C. Aviation Association names Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year

SCAA President Terry Connorton (second from left) presents the SC Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year Award to Bill Clamp (left), while SCAA Director Denise Bryan (second from right) and South Carolina Aeronautics Commission Executive Director James Stephens look on. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — William “Bill” Clamp, owner of Clamp Aero, was named the 2021 South Carolina Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) of the Year in a surprise ceremony at Newberry County Airport on August 20.

The South Carolina AMT of the Year award is part of the South Carolina Aviation Week initiative. AMTs are integral to the aviation industry, keeping aircraft operational by performing repairs, inspections and scheduled maintenance.

“Mr. Clamp has been maintaining and repairing aircraft in South Carolina for 59 years,” said South Carolina Aviation Association President Terry Connorton, who presented the award to Clamp. “For nearly six decades he has gone out of his way to assist aircraft owners to ensure work was done to FAA and manufacturer specifications, as well as to the satisfaction of the customer.”

Clamp was one of six nominees for the award. Combined, the field possessed more than 230 years of service in aviation maintenance, more than 180 years maintenance experience in South Carolina, and numerous FAA and manufacturer-specific certifications.

“Mr. Clamp was selected from among a highly-qualified group of candidates,” Connorton said. “In addition to his work as an AMT, he has served as an ambassador to aviation, often providing local citizens their first airplane ride.”

South Carolina Aviation Week is a statewide celebration of the economic and educational impact of airports and the aviation industry. It was planned in partnership by South Carolina Aviation Association and South Carolina Aeronautics Commission and celebrated August 15-21, 2021.

