Vinson becomes Troop 76’s 99th Eagle Scout

Harmon Vinson chose his uncle, Benji Harmon to receive the Eagle Mentor Pin at the ceremony. His uncle was the 50th Eagle Scout in the troop.

POMARIA — Harmon Vinson became the 99th Eagle Scout for Boy Scout Troop 76 this month, continuing a family tradition that stretches back to the first Eagle Scout for Troop 76.

Vinson’s grandfather (Harry Harmon) was the very first Eagle Scout for Troop 76, and his uncle (Benji Harmon) was the 50th. Vinson has continued the tradition by becoming the 99th.

“I joined the Boy Scouts in the fifth grade (2014), I bridged from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts at that time. I joined Cub Scouts in the first grade,” Vinson said.

To become an Eagle Scout, Vinson said there was a lot of work that had to be done. He said there were service projects, earning merit badges, attending a certain number of camping nights, getting hiking miles.

All together, Vinson earned 29 merit badges — 13 badges were required to get Eagle Scout, the rest are elective. He said the hardest badge he earned was the emergency preparedness badge.

“That was the last one I got. It had certain requirements I had to fulfill, like getting a fireman to come and talk and there was a lot of other stuff you had to do,” he said.

Vinson said his favorite badge was the swimming badge because he likes to swim, and his most unique badge was the chess badge.

Vinson chose as a service project to build, maintain and organize five lending libraries in the Pomaria community for children.

“My mom is a librarian, her principal saw the idea online and she thought it would be unique and she came over and brought the idea to me, and I was like, ‘oh yea, that’s a wonderful idea,’” Vinson said. “My dad and I ended up framing the houses and the next day the troop came over and put the sides on, then put shingles on them. A couple of months later, on Memorial Day (that year), we went out with post hole diggers, dug holes and mounted the lending libraries.”

Vinson’s mother, Christi, added that the Newberry Arts Center used their summer art camps to paint each of the libraries. Each week, a new crop of campers helped paint and design the lending libraries.

“Then also, to stock the lending libraries, we had a BOGO book fair at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School. Students chose a book to take home and also a book to donate to the lending library. Harmon printed labels, and when a book was donated that child wrote their name on the label inside the book,” she said.

Harmon Vinson said the libraries have been a big success in Pomaria. He even said some people will bring him boxes of books to fill the libraries. Christi Vinson added that businesses have also donated, which allowed them to purchase even more books.

“The most unique thing about the lending libraries, we found a note in one of them, a person from Minnesota took some back home to show the different cultures of different states,” Harmon Vinson said.

Becoming an Eagle Scout means “big time” according to Vinson. He said it opened up several opportunities.

“Most of the scholarships I received and getting into Clemson Honors College, the Eagle Scout and Eagle Scout Project — give that the main credit of my success,” he said.

During his ceremony at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church — where it was Boy Scout Sunday for Troop 76 — not only was Vinson announced as the 99th Eagle Scout, but his parents each received a pin and he was able to give out a mentor pin to his uncle.

“I chose my uncle (Benji Harmon), I looked forward (to that moment) the most, giving him the pin,” Vinson said.

As an added bonus, Christi Vinson said they took scraps of Boy Scout memorabilia from all three generations and created pillows. The pillows represented the support to the community of her father, her brother and her son, as well as the scout master and the assistant scout master.

“Gave one to the scout master, the assistant scout master, Harmon, my mom was given a pillow in memory of my dad and then my brother,” Christi Vinson said.

Senator Ronnie Cromer, Rep. Rick Martin and Sheriff Lee Foster presented certificates to Harmon Vinson for his achievement, as well.

