Anyone is encouraged to add their poems, or other forms of expression, to a Poetree.

The first Poetree in Newberry County was created by Robert Matheson on Boyce Street in Newberry, it is now one of four in the county.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A new type of tree in Newberry, the Poetree, this tree’s concept is that of art and expression and bringing the community together.

The first Poetree in the county sprouted up on Boyce Street, behind local Artist Robert Matheson’s studio and across from Cabana, in March 2020. The idea for the Poetree first came to Matheson during a virtual writing workshop called Communal Pen, hosted by the S.C. Arts Commission.

“There were people from all over the state in those workshops, became clear that people from all walks of life wanted to express themselves through the art of writing. So, I had a tree outside of my new studio and I started hanging my own poetry and invited the community to join me,” Matheson said.

When the first Poetree started there were only four or five poems that Matheson said he “seeded” it with. Today, Matheson said there are dozens.

“There is new work almost daily now. There have been at least 50-60 that I know of,” he said.

The idea of the Poetree is the take one, leave one model — meaning if you decided to keep a poem that you leave your own poem behind.

“I wanted to do that for the community engagement, I think very few people actually take them, but I do,” Matheson said.

The Poetree also connects with Newberry Made, a group Matheson created in Newberry County to connect artists into a community.

“Newberry Made meets and jams under the Poetree, it’s becoming a gathering spot where we have coffee and art,” Matheson said.

The Poetree has now sprouted in other parts of Newberry County, Matheson said that Newberry resident Brandi Brooks “planted” one at her home on the corner of Caldwell and Boundary streets. Alicia Holbrook “planted” one on her alpaca farm (Carolina Pride Pastures) in Pomaria. Andy Hawkins is in the process of “planting” one in front of The Blend Café in Prosperity.

“I think it resonates with people, it’s a simple community art project for little to no money — all you need is pen, paper, string, binder clips and your imagination,” Matheson said.

Along with the poems, Matheson said people have been creative with how they have written their poems. He said he has seen poems on paper plates, cardboard, receipts, deposit slips, you name it.

“I think the idea is spontaneous creativity and also engaging visitors to the area, it’s a safe space for anyone to express themselves. It can be done anonymously, can be fact or fiction, doesn’t even have to be poems, any kind of expression — photography has been put on the tree,” he said.

Matheson’s hope for the Poetree is that people will “plant” their own tree in their home communities.

“I encourage people to create one and let me know, I’ll promote it online. I’m interested in seeing it extended outside of the county but would love for it to be all over the county — I’d love for Newberry County to be known as the Poetree community,” he said.

Matheson added that while the Poetrees are relatively simple, they do require poetic arborists, someone to promote them online and clean up any fallen poems.

If you are interested in creating your own Poetree, Matheson said he is willing to help, just reach out to him on Facebook or Instagram. He can be found on Facebook as Robert Matheson or on Instagram as robertmathesonart.

Matheson has also created a map to see all the Poetrees he is aware of (https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?fbclid=IwAR0qoWzOR_pUivjawI2KURsg5SrxFy2q1bgHJc4scLjd1TKMtHOSRZtDlcQ&mid=1UODv2ZMATRMZNL7TJM9EP6qi2IydElfr&ll=34.296310112273474%2C-81.51830849999999&z=12)

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.