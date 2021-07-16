Rotary initiates 2021-22 Board of Directors

Newberry — The Rotary Club of Newberry installed their board of directors for 2021-22 at their meeting last Friday.

Board members for the club serve starting in July of each year, this year’s directors are President Mark Scott, President-elect Scott Sandor, Secretary Alan Davis, Treasurer Kathy Fuller, Rita Yarborough, Vina Abrams, Andrew Husk, Willie Morris, John Glover and Andre Jennings.

At the meeting, Mark Scott spoke on his plans for the upcoming Rotary year and some projects that will be in the works. Specifically, the club will look to raise funds for improvements to the new city park on Glenn Street Extension including entrance gates and smaller items like benches that will make the park more inviting and useable.

This year should also see the return of traditional Rotary events that were cancelled due to the pandemic over the last year. The Prayer Breakfast and Children’s Christmas party should return this fall/winter as well as a club presence at Newberry Oktoberfest.

Locally, the Rotary Club of Newberry has been active in the community for 101 years and has been involved in numerous community improvement projects. Programs have recently included little free libraries, the picnic shelter at Pride Park, the Boy Scout hut, and work at the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County, just to name a few.

Internationally Rotary’s mission statement is: “We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.” and vision statement: “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

If you would like more information about The Rotary Club of Newberry you may contact any of the board members or check out rotary.org for more on the organization at a macro level.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.