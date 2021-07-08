NEWBERRY COUNTY — Lt. Michael Stribble, with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, was recently recognized by the South Carolina 8th Judicial Circuit’s Alcohol Enforcement Team and Cornerstone for his dedication to enforcement of underage drinking prevention.

On June 29, Stribble was recognized at a breakfast and received the 2021 “Outstanding Achievement Award” for his, and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s, extraordinary service and dedication to underage drinking prevention. The team has done 176 compliance checks so far this year with more being planned.

“This is just a small token of appreciation to the men and woman of law enforcement who are dedicated to the youth, who are our future,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

The Alcohol Enforcement Team is committed to conducting party patrols, compliance checks at stores, saturation patrol, and other proactive techniques to prevent the sale and possession of alcohol to persons under the age of 21. The team is also committed to counseling and other diversion programs to help underage individuals get on the right track.

The 8th Judicial Circuit has been able to maintain an under 10% buy rate for the past five years and this is a direct result of the enforcement team and their dedication to the slogan, “Out of Their Hands.”