Suber receives SCASA Lifetime Achievement Award

Superintendent Jim Suber (left) was honored during the June 28 School District of Newberry County Board Meeting for his 41 years of service to the district. He is pictured with Chairperson Lucy Anne Meetze (right). Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — After a successful career spanning over four decades, Superintendent Jim Suber (who officially retires on June 30) was honored with the South Carolina Association of School Administrators Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nomination letter, made on behalf of the School District of Newberry County, spoke of Suber’s career and his many achievements over the years.

The letter was as follows:

“Immediately out of college, Mr. Jim Suber was hired in the School District of Newberry County to teach and coach at his high school alma mater, Whitmire High School. He served as the head boys’ basketball coach at WHS for 22 years. He also served as athletic director and head varsity football coach during his coaching career. He served as an assistant coach in the 1991 North/South All-Star Basketball game and as head coach of the North All-Star Boys’ Team in the 2000 North/South All-Star Game.

“Mr. Suber climbed the ranks from PE teacher to assistant principal to principal to assistant superintendent for operations and administration to superintendent; all in the School District of Newberry County. He was named interim superintendent following the death of Mr. Bennie Bennett in April 2016. He provided heart-felt leadership at a time when the district mourned the tragic loss of Mr. Bennett. Mr. Suber was then named superintendent and will retire on June 30, 2021 from that position.

“In a time when many educators move around and search for something different, Mr. Suber made it his life’s mission to impact the county he grew up in. He had opportunities to go to other districts for various positions, but he held firm in the fact that he is a product of this district and he wants to retire from Newberry.

“Mr. Suber believes in teamwork – and lives and breathes the district’s vision of “One District, One Team, One Mission.” Throughout his time in this district, he has been instrumental in developing other administrators, encouraging young teachers, and making decisions with the students of his district as the top priority.”

Suber was given the award on during the SCASA i3 Conference (June 23) and then acknowledged during the School District of Newberry County Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 28. During the meeting Monday, Suber did not take full credit for this award, and credits teamwork.

“I don’t consider this to be an individual award, not one person who can stay in this business for 41 years and be successful without surrounding themselves with great teams. That is something my coaching career has taught me, you select, recruit and you get the best possible person in each position. You give them all the resources that they need to be successful and you get out of the way and let them do their work,” Suber said. “The district has been successful for many years because of the boots on the ground, in the buildings, the administrators, the teachers that work and tirelessly prepare lessons for young students they teach every single day. I cannot take credit for any of that. The district office staff, staff at the building level, classified level, bus drivers, janitorial, SROs — it takes a village to raise a child. I am proud to say that I think the Newberry County School District has one of the strongest educational teams in South Carolina, not because of Jim Suber, because of the people in these buildings every single day and the support we get from the community.”

Suber went on to say that the last 41 years have been a labor of love and it has been his pleasure, but it is time to spend time with his family.

“I am here, I will always give my support,” Suber said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.