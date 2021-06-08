NEWBERRY —The Newberry Opera House Guild recently presented the Newberry Opera House a $4,000 check, the proceeds from which came from a variety of fundraisers.

The mission of the Newberry Opera House Guild is to support the Newberry community by supporting the arts. In a typical year, the guild will hold a variety of fundraisers, including their annual oyster roast. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the guild was unable to host many of their events.

So they got creative.

“We’ve had the Boston butt sales, done that twice now, we did the wreaths sale — guild members actually put the wreaths together, and we have done several food auctions within the guild meetings,” said Vickie Wiseman, co-president of the guild.

Those efforts paid off, as the guild was able to contribute $4,000 to the Newberry Opera House.

“This is a wonderful gift of support from the guild to the Opera House Foundation and I cannot tell you how much it means to us in this year that has been so challenging. This building has been here through a couple of world wars and some other conflicts, it has been here through the Great Depression, it has been through Prohibition and the 1918 Pandemic,” said Les Hipp, chairperson of the Newberry Opera House Board of Directors. “We’ve been through COVID-19 and we plan on staying around and the only way we can do that is through all the wonderful contributions and support of the community and what y’all do, what our sponsors do and what our patrons do. We are going to be around.”

“Thank you so much for what you are doing, there is a lot of effort that goes in to providing this money and I cannot tell you how much it means for the Opera House Foundation. Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Newberry Opera House Guild’s next fundraiser will be another Boston butt sale. Wiseman said they will be doing one for the Fourth of July weekend, the deadline to purchase is June 16. To reserve your Boston butt, you can reach out the the guild on their Facebook page, facebook.com/newberryoperahouseguild, stop by the Opera House or call Kathy Davenport, treasurer of the guild, at 803-944-0706.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.