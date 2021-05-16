Medal of Valor given to three NCSO deputies

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Three deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department were recipients of the 2021 South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Medal of Valor.

Lieutenant Michael Claytor, Lieutenant Thomas Miller and Sergeant Cory Cook were chosen for their action and conduct for performing law enforcement duties facing the extreme life-threatening dangers this profession presents, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

“On the night of January 15, 2020, two Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies would start their tour of duty not knowing what would happen next, as do most law enforcement officers. However, as the evening progressed, Claytor and Miller would put all their training and skills to test,” the press release stated.

Due to several shooting incidents at people and into house, as well as complaints of gang related activity, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Newberry City Police Department and SLED partnered up for warrant services and advanced patrol.

“Around 6:50 p.m., Miller observed a vehicle making two traffic infractions and he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle that had pulled into an apartment complex. As Miller approached the vehicle, the subject pulled off, accelerating away from the deputy. Miller pursued the vehicle for about a mile in the City of Newberry.

“Claytor was near the pursuit location and responded to the area. The subject stopped the vehicle in the middle of the roadway as Claytor was approaching from the opposite direction. The suspect exited the vehicle with a backpack and ran between several houses and into a densely wooded area.

“Miller and Claytor began pursuing the subject through the yards of the residential area as he entered the woods. The subject fired upon the pursuing deputies, both of whom were without cover. Miller and Claytor returned fire, disabling the suspect. Disregarding their own safety in an unknown situation, Miller and Claytor rushed to the suspect and began rendering first aid to the subject. They immediately called for Deputy Paramedic Gary Seibert to assist. Due to the wooded area and darkness, deputies activated strobe lights to guide Newberry County Hospital Paramedics to the scene to assist in life saving measures. The rapid response of the deputy paramedic and hospital paramedics saved the life of the suspect.

“Both deputies displayed courage, decisiveness, and a clear presence of mind without regard to their own safety in a life threatening situation for the protection of our community. This act truly displays that the deputies relied on their training and communication while putting their safety to the side to react to a violent and unpredictable situation.”

According to the release, the subject was found to be in possession of a Springfield Compact 9mm handgun and a Ghost Firearms AK-15 rifle. The subject was also found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of heroin and cocaine.

This case is still pending judicial action, according to the release.

“On Oct. 25, 2020, in the early hours of the morning, Sergeant Cook was dispatched to locate a person that had possibly been stabbed during a domestic incident in the City of Newberry.

“As Cook approached the location, he observed a vehicle in the garage at the rear of the residence with the lights on. As Cook was approaching the house, an individual came from within the garage with a pistol in his hand, then raised the weapon and fired.

“Cook immediately reported shots had been fired and took cover. Due to call volume there was no immediate back up. Cook began to give verbal commands to the subject who returned into the garage and shut the roll-up door. Cook being the only deputy on scene, continued to remain calm, alert, and fulfill his duty by attempting to deescalate the situation. Cook would continue to deal with the situation while there was no immediate back up available.

“After a few minutes had passed, the subject came from the garage while still armed. Cook continued to deescalate the situation and commanded him to drop the gun. Cook was able to get the subject to drop the weapon, allowing him to take the suspect into custody.

“Cook exhibited bravery and calmness under an extremely dangerous, life threatening situation. Cook used his training in deescalation to avoid further violence while disregarding his own safety to resolve this situation while help was coming.”

This case is still pending judicial action, according to the release.

Each deputy was presented the Medal of Valor through the S.C. Sheriffs’ Association by Sheriff Lee Foster and a framed resolution from Senator Ronnie Cromer.