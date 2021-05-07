Emergency department receives DAISY Team Award

NEWBERRY — The emergency department was recently awarded the DAISY Team Award at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Created by the DAISY Foundation, this award was a suggestion from a Philadelphia hospital, it recognizes that while an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully.

“This award is awarded only one time per year and under special circumstances,” said Brenda Williams, director foundation/marketing at NCMH.

John Patton, who works in security at the hospital, presented the nomination for the emergency department.

“In the span of two weeks, I’ve had the privilege of watching the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department care for two different gunshot wounded patients. The emergency department handled the two situations with the highest of professionalism, which ultimately saved the lives of these two patients. “What is the most significant part of these situations is the fact that each situation was handled by two different sets of staff members. In each situation, the emergency department staff came together and worked as a team to ensure these patients received the best care possible. All of this is significant because this shows that no matter what staff members are working in the emergency department, the emergency department is in good hands at all times.

“The emergency department showed courage, along with their outstanding motivation, and dedication to duty, reflected great credit upon themselves, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, and were keeping with the highest traditions of the medical career field.”

Bruce Baldwin, CEO of NCMH, expressed his pride in the team, “we are extremely proud of the team we have in our emergency department. Their dedication to their career and community are reflected in the care they provide.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.