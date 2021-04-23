Newberry College’s Roost wins SCICU Excellence in Teaching Award

NEWBERRY — Dr. Laura Roost, associate professor of political science, has been named Newberry College’s 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award winner by the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.

Roost joined the Newberry faculty in 2017, and brought with her a passion for civic education and real-world involvement. Alongside her roles as professor, coordinator of the political science program, pre-law advisor and Fulbright scholar liaison, Roost has become a campus leader for community service, voter education and civic discussion efforts. She serves on the President’s Task Force for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, established in 2020. She has also been a key player in the development of a new major and minor, public and nonprofit administration, set to debut this fall.

“My teaching philosophy emphasizes that which makes for effective students and world citizens: questioning, critical engagement and logical argumentation,” said Roost. “Education is about going outside comfort zones, grappling with difficult concepts, working together to fully comprehend those concepts, and learning how to apply critical thinking skills.”

In addition to this year’s SCICU award, Roost was honored in 2019 with the Teacher Appreciation Award by the Alpha Delta Chi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Roost earned her doctorate from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, with graduate specialization in human rights and humanitarian affairs. She also earned her master’s in political science from Lincoln, and her bachelor’s from Morningside College, graduating summa cum laude. A Fulbright Scholar, Roost spent 10 months in Rwanda studying the impact of women’s non-government organizations on post-genocide society. Roost is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.