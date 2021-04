Madison Rivers was crowned Miss Newberry Academy 2021. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — The Miss Newberry Academy Pageant was held on March 27 in the school’s gym and Madison Rivers was crowned Miss Newberry Academy 2021.

The eight contestants were voted on by their peers in the upper school.

Contestants were: Baylee Kinard, Jade Hughes, Cassie Gilliam, Cassidy Waites, Madison Rivers, London Huggins, Anna DeHart and Gracie Baker.

Cassie Waites was selected for the Miss Congeniality Award, Gracie Baker received second runner-up and Jade Hughes received first runner-up.