Chaffee receives DAISY Award

Newberry County Memorial Hospital staff celebrate DAISY recipient, Jeanie Chaffee. Pictured, L-R: Bruce Baldwin, CEO; Jeanie Chaffee, RN, DAISY recipient; Brenda Koon, RN; Meg Davis, RN, BSN, CNO; Kay Traylor, RN, BSN, director of inpatient services and Julie Ammons.

NEWBERRY — Jeanie Chaffee, RN, is the most recent recipient of the DAISY Award at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Chaffee, a nurse in the ICU Department, received two nominations for this honor.

“I am overwhelmed, a very good overwhelmed for once. This was very unexpected as I see it as just taking care of my patients,” said Chaffee upon receiving the DAISY Award for the quarter.

Brenda Koon, RN, and Jennifer Brigman were the two individuals to nominate Chaffee. In Brigman’s nomination letter she simply stated, “Jeanie has been a wonderful nurse taking care of COVID-19 patients during this trying year.”

In Koon’s nomination letter, she said that Chaffee has proven to be an invaluable asset to COVID-19 ICU patients.

“She has researched on her own and worked closely with other staff and physicians to provide the best possible care to these high acuity patients. Jeanie has maintained a positive attitude in this highly stressful time for healthcare. She has worked with the most critical patents and has proven to be an extremely valuable asset. She has worked diligently to keep families updated on the conditions and care plans for their loved ones. She has made personal calls for her patients to be able to speak (and sometimes see via video) to their loved ones,” Koon wrote. “Doing these seemingly little things makes a huge impact on the overall mental health of a patient. Taking the time out of a very busy shift to make sure the patent gets to communicate with family is not easy, but Jeanne has made it a priority and this has made a huge difference for our patients. Jeanne has proven how dedicated she is to her patients, she gets to know them and genuinely cares for them. The patient can certainly feel like their nurse is also fighting for them — this makes the patient more comfortable and the patient’s family. The patients of NCMH are very fortunate to have Jeanie as are all of the staff that are lucky enough to work alongside her in the ICU.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Barnes and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.

Each quarter, NCMH honors one nurse who was nominated to receive the DAISY Award. In regards to nominating Chaffee, Koon said, “When you have good co-workers, it makes all the difference. No matter what comes my way, we can do it with co-workers like Jeanie. She deserves this.”

Director of Inpatient, Kay Traylor, RN, BSN, said Chaffee is always there for the patients, always in all ways. While Chief Nursing Officer, Meg Davis, RN, BSN, said, “Jeanie is passionate about here patients and works diligently to make sure they receive the very best care.”

