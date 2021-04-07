Artist inspiring artist

NEWBERRY — Newberry Made was created in the fall of 2019 to help create inspiration and showcase the many layers of art within Newberry County.

Robert Matheson said when the group began, it emerged from what he felt was a need to have more artist exhibit their work and more venues and opportunities for that.

“The first step was to create the registry, which was just the online sign-up form and just talk to people and identify who the artist are,” Matheson said.

The group has grown and expanded since 2019, not only does the group have over 130 members, but it also has an official mascot, Artie, and a monthly publication, “Newberry Made Zine.”

Matheson said he planned an exhibition where each artist would bring one item of their work. That exhibition was meant to take place in April 2020. However, due to COVID-19 they were forced to cancel, but Matheson is hoping to reorganize and hold it in fall 2021.

Although COVID-19 stopped Newberry Made from having one big exhibition, that did not stop Matheson or the group. Matheson said the cancellation led to the question, “how else can we exhibit during this time?”

“We started the artist showcase, which is a rotation of local art through 14 different businesses,” Matheson said. “We were still able to get our work out there, but not have necessarily openings or gatherings, just organic traffic from the flow of business.”

To see the map of Newberry Made artist, follow this ling: newberrymade.com.

Newberry Made is for anyone who has any type of creative endeavor, Matheson said they do not differentiate between any type of art.

“We focus on creative individuals who are expressing themselves by making projects or objects. We have people who make furniture, paint, photograph, dance, make music, make beer, any type of creative expression,” he said.

In fact, the wide variety of artists help inspire many of the artists, according to Matheson. He said not only does he enjoy learning what people are doing, but that also helps inspire others.

“I just love it,” he said.

For example, Matheson spoke of Allen Nichols, who makes airplanes out of aluminum cans, Matheson said he just loved seeing those in his shop.

“Anyone that is creative and inspires creative people, that is where you get a community like this, artist inspiring artist,” he said.

One way Newberry Made is helping to inspire artist is through the monthly publication, “Newberry Made Zine.”

This publication showcases art and the community with each issue.

“Newberry Made also has partners, businesses that help and support us, let us exhibit through them, post openings, donate, and I try and help promote those was well,” he said. “There is no corporate backing of Zine, and it will always be that way. I print it out at the house and bind it myself and deliver it.”

Another component of Newberry Made is the mascot, Artie. Matheson said when they first started the group, at the Newberry Art Center, they were talking about some kind of icon. He said that the idea came along for Artie when he was with Marquirite Palmer, Sharon Graham and Debie Burton.

“Marquirite said there is a symbol on the building the Art Center is in, the Old Hotel, on the second floor there is some window trim detail and its a symbol of a resting face with outstretched arms or wings,” Matheson said. “I approached Mary (owner of the Old Hotel) and Ernie (Newberry Museum) and they didn’t have any information about what that is about. I assume it was some type of logo for the hotel at some point.”

Matheson said they choice the face as the official mascot of Newberry Made, they then did a social media survey for the name and Artie won.

If you are interested in joining Newberry Made, visit newberrymade.com to register. Matheson said they are also doing a t-shirt fundraiser for Newberry made.

“Suggested donation is $20 and they can reserve one by emailing me their size at zine@newberrymade.com. All profits are used to directly fund artist lead initiatives, including local performances and art exhibitions,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.