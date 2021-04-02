For the love of fabric

Bernadine Edmonds quilt entitled “Mad Hatter,” this quilt depicts women wearing big hats. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Bernadine Edmonds got into quilting after going to the Nubian Quilters Guild. She said that is when she got interested in African fabric. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Bernadine Edmonds’s quilts depict Africa, either through African imagery or through vibrant colors. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Bernadine Edmonds simply said, “I quilt” when it comes to her artistic creations which are a series of quilts that depict Africa.

Before she got into quilting, Edmonds said her mother was also a quilter, but she would do it by hand.

“I wasn’t interested because your stitches have to be exact, or almost exact, has to look really nice. So I wasn’t interested at that time,” she said.

However, that changed when Edmonds joined the Nubian Quilters Guild, she said that is when she got interested in African fabric. Edmonds described African fabric as things that depict Africa, and have very vibrant color.

“A girlfriend of mine was going there and said, ‘hey, why don’t you come?’ so I went a couple of times and I finally got into it. They were very good because they taught me different techniques. The ladies were basically very helpful,” Edmonds said.

She added that the women of the guild taught her about binding and how to put a quilt together and what she would need to do that.

Since getting into quilting, Edmonds said she has made about 12 to 15 quilts. She also does not have a set time of making a quilt, she said if she is interested in the fabric it will not take her long at all to make a quilt; however, if she isn’t as interested she’ll put it away and do something else and come back to it.

“There is not set time for me,” she said.

Fabric, or specifically the feel of the fabric, is a major part of the quilting experience for Edmonds. She joked that if she noticed someone wearing an unusual fabric, and she didn’t even know them, she would come up and ask, “can I feel that fabric?”

Her favorite fabric was a muted material she once worked with. However, she said while this was her favorite fabric, it was not part of her favorite quilt.

“Favorite one is on display (at the Newberry Museum) called ‘Africa’ because its just two basic colors, but when you look at it, boom. That is the only way I can explain it,” Edmonds said.

Another favorite quilt she calls “Mad Hatter” this quilt has multiple women and they are each wearing big hats, Edmonds said this is like what women use to wear to church.

As previously mentioned, Edmonds mother would also quilt, Edmonds said she still has some of her mother’s quilts. She added that her youngest son loves getting them and has two of hers and about three of his grandmothers.

Since the pandemic, Edmonds said she has seen more people getting into quilting, more so than she has before. For those looking to get into quilting, Edmonds recommends that you fall in love with the fabric and if it is your creation, it doesn’t have to be perfect.

If you are interested in seeing Edmond’s creations, some are currently on display at the Newberry Museum at 1300 Friend Street in downtown Newberry.

