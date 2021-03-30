COLUMBIA — As a summation of three days of service, March 13-16, 2021, Alpha Kappa Alpha women from across the state of South Carolina met at the Capitol on March 16 to celebrate “AKA Day at the Capitol.”

“Over 200 Alpha Kappa Alpha women were in attendance to meet with legislators and honor community leaders.” During the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus meeting, chaired by Rep. Patricia Moore Henegan, AKAs were given the opportunity to ask questions and listen in on the caucus meeting. The following issues were discussed: Hate crime bill status; S.C. is one of only three states that do not have a bill. Fetal heartbeat bill. How the 2020 Census will be used to determine S.C. Redistricting Lines. Clean water in Denmark, S.C., and environmental justice. The affordable housing crisis in S.C. The day continued with workshops and presentations from many other legislators,” Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Newberry, Barbara Chapman said.

On March 15, members of Pi Beta Omega participated in the “AKA Day at the Capitol” COVID-19 Virtual Public Forum addressing health disparities. The panel included Dr. Linda Bell, S.C. state epidemiologist; She stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Vince Ford, senior vice president of Prisma Health assured the group that Prisma Health is doing all it can to make sure all, even the remote areas of the state, will be vaccinated.

Jamie Suber, S.C. Department of Employment; and Amy Kulo, Tri-County Community Mental Health Center, were also in the forum. The moderator for the event was radio personality Tre’ Tailor.

Ob March 13, Pi Beta Omega participated in the S.C. Connection Service Project by collecting and donating non-perishable items to the Pomaria Community Food Bank. According to Pi Beta Omega’s Connection Chair, Patrice McAdams, “this project is designed to help our community in a time of need. Not only is it good for the community but it is good for our hearts.”