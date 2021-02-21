Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car returns in 2021

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group will return this month with a Cruise-In at Livingston’s Service Center at 1525 Main Street in Newberry.

The group has been in existence since 2017, when President Zeb Reid formed the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group after another car group dissolved.

“I started this group because the Newberry Car Buffs disbanded. I love classic cars, muscle cars and classic trucks and wanted to keep a group of this nature alive in Newberry County for classic car enthusiasts like myself,” Reid said.

Reid said this year will be his last year leading the group, he said his children are growing up and he does not have the time to commit as he once did.

“Hopefully, one of our group members will step up and take over our group in the role of president. I knew I did not want to see a classic car/muscle car/classic truck group leave Newberry County, so I decided to take on the challenge of leading this group years ago. I’m proud that I could lead the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group for the past six years. We’ve had many events over the years and had the opportunity to be included in various publications and a variety of classic car enthusiast websites online. I’m very proud that our group has grown to well over 200 members,” he said. “It has been a fun ride, I want to thank all of the sponsors who have supported this group over the past six years, especially Advance Auto Parts (Lee Driggers), Audio Advantage (Shane Stafford), Little Mountain Antiques (Karen Quinn), State Farm (Carter Lake), Sonic Restaurant (Mac Bell), Stokes Trainor (Joe Trainor) and a host of others.”

Reid said he has spoken with members of the group that have been associated with them since the first year. He is hoping a member will step up and continue to lead the group.

With that, Reid has put together a schedule that all car enthusiasts will enjoy this year:

• Saturday, Feb. 27, 12-2 p.m. at Livingston’s Service Center in Newberry.

• Saturday, May 29, 12-2 p.m. at Little Mountain Antiques, in Little Mountain.

• Saturday, June 19, 5-7 p.m. at Sonic in Newberry (1970s Night, group members are encouraged to dress up).

• Saturday, Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m. at Advance Auto Parts in Newberry.

• Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

“I look forward to the 2021 schedule, social distancing will be recommended and masks will be required for all cruise-ins. There will be no sign in; however, there will be some door prizes given away from our respective sponsors. Special thanks to Carter Lake, State Farm (Prosperity) for sponsoring our 2021 group t-shirts,” Reid said.

As stated above, there will be changes due to COVID-19, including social distancing and no sign in table. Reid also said parking is always first come, first served, but it will be up to the individual owners/operators regarding any parking recommendations.

While most car groups are specialized, the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group is for all makes and models. So, if you’ve not been part of the group prior, now is the perfect time to join.

“It doesn’t matter if your vehicle is considered a ‘driver’ or a ‘pristine’ classic car. It is all about the love love of the vehicle. Events are free, unlike most cruise-ins or membership fees in various classic car groups. There are no in person meetings. I believe this is why our group is so popular in the area,” Reid said. “As long as you come to two cruise-ins a season you are a member. In addition, there is no time limit to where someone has to stay the entire duration of a show/cruise-in. Folks can come and enjoy and go home.”

Reid said COVID-19 “absolutely squashed” car shows and cruise-ins for 2020 and he said it will be nice to get out and see friends, group members and folks that want to experience the group. He said they typically have folks from surrounding states, thanks to different online platforms promoting the group.

“I enjoy seeing vehicles and having an opportunity to speak to owners about their vehicles,” he said. “We have great people, great vehicles, and great music from the 1950s-80s. Our members are some of the nicest folks you will ever meet. I’ve never met an individual who brought their vehicle to a cruise-in that didn’t want to talk about their car or find out more information about another vehicle. Car enthusiasts are unique because we are all ‘motorheads’ who take pride in classic cars, muscle cars, or classic trucks we like. Everyone is unique is his or her likes/dislikes with vehicles.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.