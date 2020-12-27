NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House received a $13,000 check from the Newberry Opera House Guild prior to the Nutcracker Ballet performance on December 13.

The check was presented by: Guild Co-President, Jackie Holmes; Guild Co-President, Vickie Wiseman; Guild Vice President, Beth Hipp; and Guild Treasurer, Kathy Davenport.

Accepting the check on behalf of the Newberry Opera House foundation were: Board Chairperson, Les Hipp; Executive Director, Molly Fortune; Mayor Foster Senn; Dr. Peggy Winder; and Jack Shields.

The Newberry Opera House Guild was created in 2004 to offer financial support to the Opera House and help promote its endeavors throughout the Midlands. The Guild usually organizes two to three major fundraising events each year. These events have included an annual Oyster Roast, Luau, a 50/50 raffle, tag sales and more.

This year; however, has made it tough to organize these seasonal fundraisers and the Guild has had to get creative with their efforts. From the Boston Butt and Turkey Hash sale in November, to the wreath sale in December — add in a bake sale or two and these dedicated fundraisers have not let this pandemic stifle their support of the Opera House.

While the Guild’s mission is steeped in the work of raising funds, the organization is a welcoming one that succeeds because of its collegial spirit and abiding philosophy of cooperation and inclusiveness. This spirit grows from the philosophy that the arts make a community whole and should be available to one and all.

The Guild is open to anyone with an interest in helping to raise funds to support the performing arts at the Opera House, and in helping to educate and enliven the surrounding communities through the arts. The Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Opera House. For more information about the Guild call 803-276-6264.