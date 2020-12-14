Stubbs elected district governor for Rotary District 7750

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Renee Cousins Stubbs, of the Rotary Club of Newberry, has been elected district governor for Rotary District 7750 for 2023-24.

Stubbs was a member of the Rotary Club of Fountain Inn from June 2005 to February 2009 and joined the Newberry Rotary Club in 2009. She served as Newberry’s Club president in 2015-16 and was on the club’s Board of Directors for six years. She currently is her club’s membership chair. In addition to the active role she has played in Newberry’s Rotary Club, Stubbs served as assistant governor (2016-19) and is the District 7750 Mid Atlantic Rotary Leadership Institute chair.

She is a Rotary Leadership graduate, faculty member, and helped write the Faculty Training Guide for RLI Faculty, as well as assisting with the RLI online curriculum development. Stubbs is a member of the Paul Harris Society, a Major Donor, multiple Paul Harris Fellow, and a Benefactor.

As a Rotary district governor, she will work with 55 Rotary clubs in South Carolina to strengthen those clubs, organize new clubs, and grow membership. She will promote a positive public image of Rotary and serve as a spokesperson for the district as well as develop a safe environment for youth participants.

“The Rotary Club of Newberry is extremely proud of Renee as she advances in this leadership role in the district. Renee pours her heart into promoting the Rotary ideals and will be an excellent district governor,” said Beverly Leslie, club president 2020-21.

The Newberry Club will organize and host the district conference and other district meetings during the 2023-24 year.

Stubbs says she has been a Rotarian all her life. Her father, Warren Cousins, was an active Rotarian and raised her to know and understand the Four-Way Test (1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is It Fair to All Concerned? 3. Will it Build Goodwill and Better Friendships? 4. It is Beneficial to all Concerned?).

She is married to Steve Stubbs and they live in Prosperity. She is a retired math teacher and administrator in the Greenville School System. After failing at her first attempt at retirement, she became an associate professor of mathematics at Newberry College — where she recently retired.