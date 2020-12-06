On Nov. 7, American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), a national organization, chartered a local Chapter in Newberry, Women Connecting Women Chapter. Pictured are those in attendance during the installation ceremony.

NEWBERRY — American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), a national organization, has chartered a local Chapter in Newberry, Women Connecting Women Chapter.

Newberry County Councilperson Travis Reeder welcomed the Women Connecting Women Chapter to Newberry County during installation on November 7, on the grounds of Community Hall.

Members and ABWA leaders from across the state and nation, including ABWA’s National Board of Directors, were on site for the installation. Executive board members are Genice Elkins Hall (president), Davida Caldwell Price (vice president), Erika Wise (secretary), Jacqueline Walker (treasurer) and Jean Pratt (assistant treasurer).

The mission of the ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is open to business owners, working women, college students, and semi-retired professionals who seek continued learning opportunities and networking.

The organization will host local professional development and networking meetings monthly.

For more information contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com or (803) 240-5716.