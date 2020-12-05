Newberry Jaycees shine on the national stage

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With the unchartered times of 2020 people are attempting to both reminisce on COVID-19 free times as well as create a sense of normality in their lives.

In an attempt to do both of these things the Junior Chamber International’s United States (JCI-USA) recently held its 2020 year end conference via Zoom.

During this conference, JCI-USA hosted an award celebration for local and state chapter efforts throughout 2019.

The South Carolina Jaycees, the state branch of JCI-USA, had a number of winners for their 2019 efforts. These included recognition of Nick Mayrand from the Lowcountry Jaycees for Outstanding First Year Members, Jeremy Gordet from the Spartanburg Jaycees for Outstanding Local Presidents and 2019 South Carolina Jaycees State President Mary Anne Deal-Jenkins for Outstanding State President.

The South Carolina Jaycees also received recognition as a 2019 Most Outstanding State.

From Newberry, Joseph Berry won Most Outstanding State Organization Officers, for his time as the South Carolina Jaycees membership director. Another Newberry native, Heather Behringer-Danley, was awarded Most Outstanding National Vice President for her time on the JCI-USA board in 2019.

A majority of these awards were based off submissions to JCI-USA during the end of 2019 and recognized the efforts chapters and individuals put into the organization.

The conference was not all reflective, with the final session being a general assembly meeting held via Zoom. With over 300 people in attendance, the organization heard reports, amended bylaws, and elected new officers for the coming year.

South Carolina had two members up for offices including Deal-Jenkins for a vice president position and Behringer-Danley running for national president of JCI-USA.

Deal-Jenkins was elected resoundingly as one of six 2021 vice presidents of JCI-USA. In that role she will oversee an area of operations assigned to her as well support select states throughout the country in all matters dealing with the national organization.

Following that vote, Behringer-Danley was elected to the position of the JCI-USA national president. She will take the reigns following the 2021 national conference held in March. She will become the 101st national president of the organization.

Prior to taking on this role, Behringer-Danley started her Jaycees career in Newberry — she was a member for a number of years before moving to Lexington with her family.

Though the virtual conference was a unique experience, it provided a prime opportunity to look back and recognize better times and award outstanding achievement, as well as set the stage for future return to normalcy. However, a prevalent undertone to all these proceedings is that Newberry and South Carolina produce outstanding young active citizens.