NEWBERRY — This year, the Newberry Opera House will host its first outdoor community concert.

On Sunday, November 22, 2020, the Harlem Quartet will perform on a stage under the iconic Opera House canopy facing Memorial Park in the town center at 4:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity for Newberry’s diverse community to connect for a celebration of the arts and diversity in the arts. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket, mask and a friend.

The Opera House will have free hot cocoa and a craft for all ages. Pets and glass containers are prohibited. This free event is open to the public and has been underwritten by donations to Newberry Arts For All (NAFA) and a grant from the Central Carolina Community Foundation. The concert is rain or shine.

The Harlem Quartet was chosen by the Newberry Opera House for the inaugural Newberry Arts for All Community Concert because of the quartet’s mission to advance diversity in classical music. The group engages young and new audiences through the discovery and presentation of varied repertoire that includes works by minority composers. Passion for this work has made the quartet a leading ensemble in both educational and community engagement activities.

“We believe we can play a significant role in strengthening the social fabric of our community through open, vibrant events” said Development Director Anne Pinckney Smith.

Thanks to the support of donors, grants from foundations, and corporate sponsors, the Opera House is able to share the arts with the community through “Arts for All” initiatives. These Arts for All programs are a way of ensuring that everyone has access to the arts, no matter their background or income.

NAFA donations help support: The Dufford Diversity Series for Newberry city schools fourth grade, ticket scholarships, Newberry County Schools Arts Scholars, STEAM camp, and the annual free community concert/event.

For more information on this program and how to contribute, contact Smith at 803-321-3875 | Anne@newberryoperahouse.com.