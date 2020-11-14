Bike winner announced for Read to Ride

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Elementary School student Isais Meza (second grade) was the winner of the Read to Ride program sponsored by Newberry County Literacy.

Executive Director Barbara Chapman said Meza, seven, successfully read 10 books and was selected the winner

The program was for students 5-14, and challenged them to read 10 books by October 3. A form was given to each student to record the author’s name and title of the books.

New Enoree Baptist Congress of Christian Education and Trident (Sandy Shafer) donated a Mountain Bike for the drawing of the winner.